Clearance given to build Karunanidhi memorial

Rainwater harvesting structure for water percolation among the conditions

The Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) has granted permission for the construction of a memorial to former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi within the Anna Memorial campus on Kamarajar Salai here under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification, 2011.

The proposal for the construction of a compound wall in the north-eastern portion, encompassing 40 cents, along with the construction of an open air theatre (the seating area, the stage and the ramp) and museum, could be taken up by the project proponent after submitting the required documents.

The conditions laid down by the District Coastal Zone Management Authority (DCZMA) for the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority areas should be followed, the TNSCZMA said.

The proposed construction is for 8,944.50 sq.ft. and the total cost of the project is ₹39 crore, and the project is falling in the CRZ-II areas.

The DCZMA recommended the proposal to the TNSCZMA at a meeting in November last with certain conditions.

One of them was to provide an adequate rainwater harvesting structure for water percolation and to harvest the rainwater to the maximum extent possible. The development of a green belt of native species along the project area to improve the air environment was also among the conditions.

The memorial building was to be designed and constructed in accordance with the seismic factors applicable to the moderate intensity zone, and the construction should comply with the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016, the TNSCZMA said.