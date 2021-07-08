Clear encroachments in Chitlapakkam lake, says Madras High Court

Grave situation: The government reported to the court that it had found 403 encroachments on Chitlapakkam lake.

CHENNAI

08 July 2021 00:47 IST

Government directed to ensure adequate safeguards in order to prevent encroachers from intruding into the waterbody

The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to evict all 403 encroachments identified by it on Chitlapakkam lake, after following the due process of law.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy ordered that notices should be issued to the encroachers under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Tanks and Eviction of Encroachments Act, 2007.

The government was also directed to aggressively defend litigations, if any, resorted to by the encroachers challenging the action taken by it to evict them from the waterbody.

The court insisted upon ensuring adequate safeguards, including deployment of personnel, to keep a watch on the waterbody, and make sure that no further encroachments take place in the future.

The interim orders were passed on a public interest litigation petition, filed by non-governmental organisation Arappor Iyakkam in 2019, complaining about largescale encroachments on the sprawling waterbody that helps maintain the ecology and groundwater levels.

When the case was heard last in April, the government reported to the court that it had found 403 encroachments and taken steps to evict all of them but some encroachers had obtained interim stay from single judges of the court.

Time sought

The government sought a couple of months to clear all the encroachments.

However, when the case was taken up on Wednesday, it was reported that the encroachments could not be evicted due to the lockdown imposed to fight the second wave of COVID-19.