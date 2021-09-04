Clear encroachments at Sembakkam lake, demand residents

Chennai

04 September 2021 15:08 IST

Residents said they had made several representations to the authorities to clear encroachments on the southern and western sides of the 100-acre lake

A cross-section of residents in Chitlapakkam wants encroachments that have mushroomed around Sembakkam lake, one of a chain of waterbodies in southern suburbs of Chennai, to be removed and its boundary demarcated.

Restoration efforts are in progress by Care Earth Trust, a city-based biodiversity research organisation, along with Nature Conservancy India, at the 100-acre lake. Residents said encroachments had come up on the south and western sides of the lake, which need to be cleared, before laying or strengthening the bund.

M. Ravi, secretary, Sri Sarvamangala Nagar Residents’ Association, said residents had made several representations to clear structures, including a temple and educational institution, and protect the lake. The association has filed a case with the National Green Tribunal, Southern Bench, on the conservation of the waterbody.

A channel or pipeline must be laid to carry floodwater from the area to the lake. Floodwater flowing into the lake from localities such as Haridaspuram and Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar must be channelled to avoid waterlogging in areas abutting the lake. “A treatment facility needs to be set up in the area without disturbing the lake’s environment,” he said.

Residents recalled that a team of officials from the Revenue Department and Water Resources Department (WRD) had inspected the lake to check on encroachments.

Sources said the reed bed wastewater treatment would have to be set up taking into account various factors, including gradient. It would help treat sewage, which is entering the lake from areas such as Chitlapakkam and Pallavaram, through a nature-based system. About 60% of the restoration work has been completed so far.

Officials of the WRD said they had written to the Revenue Department to begin enumeration of the encroachments in the lake.

There is no defined supply channel for the lake. Steps are being taken to bridge the missing links between the supply channels and surplus courses. A proposal has been submitted to the government for creating a channel between waterbodies in Selaiyur and Chitlapakkam with links to Sembakkam lake.