Chennai

Cleanliness campaign launched at Chennai port

more-in

Chennai Port launched ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ (Cleanliness is service) campaign on Wednesday. Apart from cleaning activities, the campaign will focus on reducing the use of plastic and completely do away with single-use plastic. P. Raveendran, chairman of Chennai Port, inaugurated the campaign by administering the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ pledge to more than 300 officers and staff of the port.

As part of the campaign, cleaning activities will be taken up in the office premises, operational and residential areas. Students of Chennai Port and Dock Workers Educational Trust Higher Secondary School took the pledge at the school, a press release said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 13, 2019 1:56:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/cleanliness-campaign-launched-at-chennai-port/article29403529.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY