Cleanliness campaign launched at Chennai port

Chennai Port launched ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ (Cleanliness is service) campaign on Wednesday. Apart from cleaning activities, the campaign will focus on reducing the use of plastic and completely do away with single-use plastic. P. Raveendran, chairman of Chennai Port, inaugurated the campaign by administering the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ pledge to more than 300 officers and staff of the port.

As part of the campaign, cleaning activities will be taken up in the office premises, operational and residential areas. Students of Chennai Port and Dock Workers Educational Trust Higher Secondary School took the pledge at the school, a press release said.