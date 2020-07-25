‘Clean this canal in Thiruneermalai’

The canal links Adyar River and Thiruneermalai Eri Photo: T.S. Atul Swaminathan

The residents of Saraswathipuram Extension, Thiruneermalai, have requested the Thiruneermalai Panchayat to ensure a canal in the region be cleaned.

The canal, which connects Adyar river with Thiruneermalai eri, has been reduced to space for dumping garbage. Waste water and sewage find their way to the canal, from Chromepet and Nagalkeni, and Lakshmipuram, Chromepet, most significantly from leather factories.

Residents rue that their groundwater has become contaminated and is not potable

“As a result, we buy water for cooking and drinking purposes,” says B. Saravanan, a resident of Saraswathipuram Extension.

Keeping the safety of passersby in mind, residents have also sought that the canal be covered.

“Only a small portion of the canal is covered. Those walking along the canal art at risk for falling into the canal,” says K. Chandrasekhar, a resident.

When residents took up the issue with the Panchayat, it said that the canal comes under the maintenance of the WRD.

“In 2017, we submitted a petition in this regard to the WRD. The WRD also gave its approval to the Panchayat to take up the work to cover the canal. The Panchayat also prepared the estimate for the work which stood at Rs.15 lakh. Due to financial crunch, there was no further progress,” say residents.

‘Supply Palar water’

“At present, the water is supplied till the starting point of Saraswathipuram Extension Fourth Street. After we took up the issue with the authorities concerned, a pipe was provided for the purpose. As per this arrangement, the pipe should receive water from Mettu Street. As there isn’t sufficient pressure, there is no supply of water. As an alternative, the Panchayat made an arrangements for supplying drinking water from a small tank (keni) at Subbarayan Nagar in Thiruneemalai. The water is supplied once in two or three days through tank and pipes. The quality of water is somewhat better than the groundwater,” says a resident.