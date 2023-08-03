Clean street food hubs to be established in Chennai and suburbs

August 03, 2023 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Residents of urban areas such as Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur will soon get clean street food, at designated hubs. These hubs will also be developed by the State government in Nagapattinam and Coimbatore districts.

Local bodies in the selected district will give the land for the development of these clean street food hubs, which will be operated as per food safety standards.

The Chennai Corporation has identified locations to establish clean street food hubs in the city. The decision to finalise these locations in five areas is to be taken on August 3, 2023.

Each clean street food hub will have a cluster of 20 or more vendors selling street food, meeting basic hygiene and sanitary requirements. The hub will be recognised by the local body as a clean street food hub, based on an audit.

Currently, most street food vendors do not follow standard operating procedures to meet basic hygiene and sanitary requirements. Many public health issues have been reported by residents, based on food sold by street food vendors in Chennai and other areas.

Based on the hygiene rating for stalls at the clean street food hubs, the government will make decisions about the expansion of these hubs.

