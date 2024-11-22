‘Clean data required for AI to be useful’

Data is like oxygen and for artificial intelligence (AI) to be useful, one needs “oxygenated data”, the “clean data” that is available with a company, said Santhosh T.G., Chief Digital Officer, Switch Mobility, at The Hindu AI Summit 2024 on Thursday.

During a panel discussion on ‘AI in Decision-Making: Enhancing Data-Driven Strategies’, he said, “Data plays a major role. When a manufacturing company can have a battalion of people to check vehicle quality, I think it is the right time that every organisation also had a couple of people to check that the quality of data coming is also correct.”

Stating that AI is still a co-pilot, Rajiv R.G., Chief Information Officer, Bawan Cybertek, said the question whether “AI can make a decision with an empathetic view” remains to be answered. “I came across a person in one of the interior villages who runs a door-to-door beauty parlour set up (after) seeking a loan in the microfinance industry. She was denied the loan by AI because her credit exposure is high, but a salesperson said that she was a good customer and has scope to expand. Further, she would also be able to repay the loan. The empathy angle is missed,” he said.

‘AI will not replace human touch’

In the discussion, moderated by Nagaraj N., Vice-President, Content Analytics & Data, The Hindu Group, Saravankumar Krishnamurthy, Chief Information Security Officer, Vivriti Capital, said, AI will not replace human touch. “It is a myth. To bring AI to the final table of decision making completely lies with the human. AI has to evolve, and the data has to be of better quality. Data complexity, data availability and visibility need to be addressed,” he said.

Rajan Sethuraman, Chief Executive Officer, Latent View, said he “wouldn’t worry too much about the quality of the data as a major stumbling block”. “Most organisations today do have a lot of data, they are making enough use of it. Organisations have the problem of plenty rather than the problem of quality,” he said.

