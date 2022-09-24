Chennai

Clean and green

Ariram Vivekanandan was on the lookout for chemical-free homecare products with the quest grandly culminating in the establishment of an enterprise, Biozwean Homecare Products. It offers detergents, floor cleaners and fabric softeners and other cleaners, all of them made from natural minerals and plant-based ingredients. Biozwean products are available for delivery all over Chennai. For details, call 7708104761


