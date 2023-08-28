Classic and vintage car exhibition attracts a good turnout

August 28, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - CHENNAI

Aston Martins, Buicks, Benzes, Fiats, Fords, Rolls Royces, BMWs, and other vintage cars, which could give the new generation cars a run for their money, were showcased at the ‘Heritage Rollers-23’ car exhibition at Hotel Turyaa on Rajiv Gandhi Salai on Sunday.

Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police Sandeep Rai Rathore, who inaugurated the exhibition, appreciated the owners of the vintage cars for maintaining them in running condition. He advised the visitors to follow road safety rules.

Organised by the Historical Cars Association of India (HCAI), the exhibition attracted hundreds of persons from all walks of life to have a glimpse of the vehicles.

Ranjit Pratap, president of HCAI, said the vintage car exhibition held in the city has brought owners with their cars from various parts of the country, including members of the clubs of Heritage Motoring Club of India from Delhi, Vintage and Classic Car Club of India from Mumbai, Eastern India Motoring Group of Kolkata and KVCCCI of Bengaluru.

The vintage car show had several cars as old as the Ford T Roadster from 1926, Rolls Royce Phantom (1934), RR Wraithe 1936, Mercedes Benz (1938), Packard (1947), Chrysler New Yorker (1955) and Bentley (1958), exhibited along with Buick, Citreon, Land Cruiser, Volkswagen Beetle, Fiat and BMW.

V.S. Kylas, secretary of HCAI, said all the cars were roadworthy and had been painstakingly restored to its original condition by their proud owners.