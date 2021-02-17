Experts to hold classes during film festival

The Chennai International Film Festival (CIFF), which is set to begin on February 18, will have 12 master classes by various industry experts covering different aspects of film production.
“This is the first time that we are scheduling 12 master classes and we hope that youth who attend the festival get some exposure from members of the Tamil film industry on the latest technology and different aspects of making films,” said A. Thangaraj, general secretary, Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation (ICAF).
The master classes will be held at the 6 Degrees theatre and will cover art direction, cinematography, editing, direction, costume design, acting and writing.
Directors K.V. Anand and Balaji Mohan, cinematographer Rathnavelu, actor Kalairani and editor Ruben are among those who will conduct the classes.
CIFF will see screening of 91 films from 53 countries. The event s being supported by the State Government. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami recently handed over cheque for ₹75 lakh to the organisers.
Details can be accessed at https://chennaifilmfest.com/
