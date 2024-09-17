GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Classes 1 - 8 suspended in Puducherry

Published - September 17, 2024 11:16 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Education Department has suspended Classes 1 to 8 in all government and private schools in Puducherry region. However, Classes 9 to 12 will function as usual, P. Priyatarshny, Director of School Education, said in a release.

Though no reason has been cited for not having classes up to standard 8, sources said, the government took the decision considering the difficulties the students may confront in view of the bandh called by INDIA bloc on Wednesday against power tariff hike in the Union Territory.

