May 10, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - Chennai

The supplementary exams for Class XII students will be held from June 19, the Directorate of Government Examinations said on Tuesday. For Class XI students, they will be held from June 27. Students can visit their schools and apply to write the exams from May 11 to 17, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Private candidates who wish to take up the supplementary exams can approach the Government Examination Service Centres set up at each district, and register for the exams from May 11 to 17.