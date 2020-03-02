Class XII examinations commence in Vellore

A total of 40,531 class XII students, including 103 differently-abled students, wrote the first language exam in 171 examination centres in six taluks across Vellore district on Monday.

There are 16 question paper centres and one centre for stocking answer sheets, which are guarded by armed security personnel.

More than 2,700 teachers are enumerated for the smooth conduct of the exams and 250 flying squad personnel have been deployed to monitor and prevent malpractices, said an Education Department official.

Vellore District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram, who visited EVR Nagammai Girls Higher Secondary School, wished the students good luck and urged them to face the examinations without fear. He also advised them to stay in good health to be able to handle exam pressure.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 27,860 students took this examination at 109 examination centres. Two centres were allocated for private candidates. 2,339 teachers and officials are on duty to keep a vigil over the exams, which conclude on March 24.

Measures to prevent entry of unauthorised persons into the examination centres have been stepped up, said Tiruvannamalai Collector K.S. Kandasamy.

Tirupattur Collector M.P. Sivanarul, who inspected facilities at Sri Meenakshi Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Tirupattur, said that 6,031 boys, 6,817 girls and 23 differently-abled students are taking up the exams in the district.

Five question paper centres and one answer sheet centre will stock the materials from the School Education Department. 934 teachers and officials are on duty, he said.

Ranipet Collector S. Divyadharshini visited examination centres and supervise the arrangements. She said 13,258 students were writing the examination in 58 centres.