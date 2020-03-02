Class XII board exams in Tamil Nadu begin with easy language paper

The Class XII board examinations began across the State on Monday, with students writing the language paper under the revamped syllabus.

Students began to assemble at the exam centres from as early as 8 a.m. and many schools had special prayers before the students went into their exam centres.

Nearly 8.35 lakh candidates -- both school students and private candidates had registered for the public exams in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry this year.

The students were given three hours to write the exam with an additional 15 minutes to read the question paper. “Despite the absence of a blueprint, the paper was easy. We were prepared right from the start for a challenging question paper since the syllabus had been revised,” said J.V. Yokashakthi, a class 12 student from the city who wrote the Sanskrit paper. S. Shakthivel, who took up the Tamil paper said that the paper was easy as well.

While the French teachers and students had raised concerns about typing errors and small mistakes in the question paper in the previous years, the paper this year had been framed well. “We anticipated the board paper pattern to be similar to that of the half yearly one. Students found the paper easy to attempt,” said A. Chandrasekaran, secretary, Indian Association of Teachers of French (South Zone).

There was, however, delay in receiving French textbooks in the new syllabus for several students in Chennai and other districts and they had to manage with print-outs of the e-books for the whole academic year.

The class 12 students will take up the English paper on Thursday.