Class XII board examinations begin in T.N.; Language paper easy, say students

March 02, 2024 12:28 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - Chennai

It was all smiles on the first day of the Class XII State board examination as most of the questions were from the syllabus and the students found it easy. “The exam was super easy. We rocked it,” said K. Gayathri, Class XII student of Model High School, who expressed jubilation after appearing for the Tamil exam.

The Class XII State board examination began on Friday with the language paper.

More than 7.7 lakh students – 4.1 lakh girls, 3.6 lakh boys, and one lakh transgender persons – from across the State are writing the Class XII public examination in 3,202 centres. A total of 3,200 flying squad members have been deputed.

ADVERTISEMENT

R. Sneha, a Class XII student from NKT National Girls Higher Secondary School, Chennai, said, “All the questions were from the syllabus, as expected.”

Last year, 8.5 lakh students had registered for the examination. The Class XI and Class X examinations are slated to begin on March 4 and 26 respectively.

“All our students have prepared well to tackle any question, and we are happy to hear that the exam was easy,” said a teacher from the Government High School, Vyasarpadi.

N. Vijayan, Correspondent, Zion Group of Schools, said, “The exams have started with a bang. Usually, 15% of the questions in the paper would require a lot of thinking but this time, even those were from the books. The children were all smiling when they left the halls.”

A. Chandrasekaran, a French teacher and Secretary of the Indian Association of Teachers of French (South zone), said, “The students found the French paper easy. It was student-friendly.”

Poyyamozhi inspects centres

Earlier in the day, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi had paid a visit to the NKT National Girls Higher Secondary School to check the preparations for the examination, and wished the students good luck.

Later, he inaugurated a health checkup initiative for government school teachers at the Government Multi Super-Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Government Estate, and flagged off a enrolment programme for government schools.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.