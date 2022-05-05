Class XII Board Examinations begin across State

46,785 students took up the test across 167 centers in the city

Students of Class XII from State board schools in the city began their board exams with the language paper on Thursday.

Over 8.37 lakh students across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry were registered to take up the exam. In Chennai, 46,785 students took up the exams across 167 centers.

With their exams set to begin at 10 a.m., students across schools started assembling at their centers from 8.30 a.m. onwards. Not having written both their Class X and XI exams owing to the pandemic, this was the first round of public examinations that this batch of students are writing. “We were all looking forward to writing the exams this year. It was an easy Tamil paper for many of us,” said G. Varsha, a student of Presidency Higher Secondary School, Egmore.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi visited the Rosary Matriculation Higher Secondary School and took stock of the arrangements made there for the exams.

“The department wishes all students the best, and hopes that they are not scared and enjoy writing the exams. As far as evaluations are concerned, we are hoping to finish as early as possible in July,” he said, stating that they will take the timeline followed by other boards such as CBSE into consideration.

The Directorate of Government Examinations said that no student was caught engaging in malpractice, during the first exam.