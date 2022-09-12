Class XI, XII marksheet distribution

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 12, 2022 18:18 IST

The Directorate of Government Examinations has announced that the original marksheets for students who took up Class XII and XI public exams in May will be distributed from September 15. 

Students can go to the institutions where they studied and get the marksheets. Private candidates can obtain their marksheets through the centres where they wrote the examinations. For details, candidates can visit www.dge.tn.gov.in

