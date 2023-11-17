Class XI student’s legs crushed after he falls from footboard of bus in Kundrathur

November 17, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The legs of a school boy were crushed after he accidentally fell from the footboard of a government-run bus in Kundrathur on Friday.

Police identified the victim as V. Santhosh, 16, of Gangaiamman Kovil Street, Kundrathur, who was a Class XI student at Sekkizhar Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Kollacheri.

The police said that after the classes ended on Friday, Santhosh and his schoolmates were on their way home and were travelling on the footboard of the bus with his friends. In Theradi, Kundrathur, he fell from the footboard and his legs came under the rear wheels of the bus. His schoolmates fled from the spot, leaving him on the road.

The public alerted the 108 ambulance service, and Santhosh was rushed to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. He was admitted to the intensive care unit for treatment.

The Traffic Investigation Police took the bus along with its crew to the Kundrathur police station for an inquiry.