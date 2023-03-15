ADVERTISEMENT

Class XI public examinations begin in Tamil Nadu

March 15, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Class XI students checking for their hall details before the first test hall at a centre in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

The Class XI public examinations for students of the State Board schools in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry began on Tuesday. Over 7.88 lakh students had registered themselves for the exams. Students took up the language paper across 3,224 centres in Tamil Nadu. As many as 4.99 lakh students from the science stream, 2.40 lakh from the commerce stream and 12,813 from the arts stream will be taking up the exams. The Directorate of Government Examinations said no incidents of malpractice were reported on the first day. 

