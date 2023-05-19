Class X topper of Corporation school aspires to become an IAS officer

May 19, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

Keerthika Venkatesan, a student of the Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School, Pulla Avenue, says she didn’t think that she would score a centum, let alone score the highest marks among the students of Greater Chennai Corporation schools in Class X State board exams.

After scoring 493 out of 500, including centums in Mathematics and Science, Keerthika has set her sights on pursuing Commerce with Business Maths group in her Plus Two and a career in the Indian Administrative Services.

“I didn’t attend any tuition because the special classes conducted by my school were enough. I stuck to reading my textbooks, except for English and Tamil, where I referred to a guide book,” says Keerthika in conversation with The Hindu. Her day began at 5 a.m. and ended at 10.30 p.m. when she would shut her books following a regular school day and special classes.

Corporation schools have been conducting special classes since the quarterly examinations with a strict schedule covering all subjects. Students stay back for a few hours after school and are given snacks as refreshments.

Keerthika says that teachers were especially supportive during the exam season and one teacher even visited the temple and distributed prasadam to her students before the day’s exam. “They even gave us small rewards when we performed well in class tests,” says Keerthika.

Apart from the centum in two subjects, Keerthika scored 99 in Tamil and English and 95 in Social Science.

“There has been so special celebration since the results were announced,” she says. She attributes her success to support from her school friends and her parents who were insistent that she focus on studies and not house work.

Her father, Venkatesan, distributes paper in the morning and is a tailor in an export company during the day. He is proud of his daughter. “She was very disciplined by waking up every morning and sometimes getting less sleep.”