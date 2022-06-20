Class X student from Tiruchendur gets centum in Tamil

For class 10 student S. Durga, her love for Tamil has paved the way for an unique feat. Durga, student of Kanchi Sri Sankara Academy Matric Higher Secondary School in Tiruchendur, is the only one in Tamil Nadu who has secured a centum in the Tamil.

“Tamil is my favourite subject and it is among the easiest as well. With a good understanding of the language, I usually look forward to preparing for my Tamil exams,” Durga said. Speaking about how she prepared for the exam, she said that while she didn’t have a specific schedule, she ensured that she understood and studied at a relaxed pace.

“The Literature component is the challenging part to study, and students can give some extra attention to it when they prepare for the boards,” she said. Having scored a total of 448 marks. Durga said she will continue studying in the same school.

While there was only one centum in Tamil this year, English saw 45 centums and 3,841 students secured centum in science. K. Kanimozhi, MP in a tweet, congratulated Durga for being the only student to secure a centum in Tamil.