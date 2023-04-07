Class X State Board examinations begin

April 07, 2023 03:37 am | Updated 03:37 am IST - Chennai

Class X students from State Board schools in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry began their Board exams on Thursday, with the language paper. A total of 9.76 lakh candidates, comprising school students and private candidates from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry had registered to take up the exams.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi visited the Lady Willindgon Higher Secondary School in Chennai, and spoke to the students before the exams. While students last year took up the exams based on a reduced syllabus, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year they are back to taking up exams based on the full syllabus.

The exams were held at more than 4,000 centres across the State from 10 a.m. to 1. 15 p.m. As many as 5.01 lakh boys and 4.75 lakh girls had registered for the exams, which will conclude on April 20.

G.J. Manohar, Principal, MCC Higher Secondary School said besides the one mark questions that students found challenging, the Tamil Paper was easy. “In the run up to the exams, students had revision exams and additional coaching,” he said. Next, the students will take up the English paper on April 10.

Ahead of the Class 10 exams, District Education Officials had been asked to trace students who were long absentees, and ensure that they turn up to attempt the papers. School Management Committee meetings had also been convened in this regard.