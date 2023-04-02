Class X exams from April 6; districts trace potential absentees

April 02, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

Students across State Board schools in Tamil Nadu are gearing up for the Class X Board exams, which will begin on April 6. In the run-up to the exams, the School Education Department has asked all districts to trace potential absentees and dropouts, and ensure that the candidates who had registered for the exams do not miss them.

In the Class XII public examinations, nearly 50,000 candidates did not appear for the first exam.

“School Management Committee meetings were called on March 24. Teachers, parents and school heads were asked to ensure that students appear for the Class X public exams. The dates of the practical exams, too, were extended till March 28 so that students who wanted to appear for them could do so,” said an official of the School Education Department in Chennai.

In Chennai, nearly 1,100 students had been identified as potential dropouts, who might not take the exams.

“As many as 650 students among them have been traced. They will be appearing for the exams, and this number will increase in the next few days,” the official added.

Following a period of school closures over the last two academic years, students were able to attend physical classes through the 2022-23 academic year. “This has greatly helped teachers since we had adequate time to finish the portions. We consider the Class X exams to be largely student-friendly. Our focus is on ensuring that Class X students feel no stress while taking public exams for the first time,” said B. Purushothaman, founder, Everwin Group of Schools.

For students who were unable to keep up with lessons during the last two years, schools conducted special classes and trained them in foundational concepts across subjects that they were not confident in.

“We identified slow learners, and besides taking classes for them, we prepared additional learning resources. Ahead of the exams, it is best that all students are thorough in what they have already studied. For mathematics in particular, they need to take care and avoid mistakes,” said D.S. Gnanadasan, a maths teacher at MCC Higher Secondary School.