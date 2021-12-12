‘Class X English paper was challenging ’

Comprehension passage question kicks up a row

Teachers and students of Class X in CBSE schools have raised concerns about a particular portion of the English Term 1 board exam paper on Saturday.

The exam was in the multiple choice question format for 40 marks which students had to take up in 90 minutes, as part of a new format this year.

“Many students said that the reading comprehension passage as well as the questions that followed were beyond their thinking capacity and that it was ambiguous. Several students were flustered by the difficulty of this section and this affected them while completing the rest of the paper on time,” said the head of a CBSE school in the city. He said the content of the reading comprehension passage, which spoke about children, discipline and families, was inappropriate and questioned how it had found a place in an exam paper. One of the questions based on the passage asked students to identify if the writer was a “male chauvinist pig”.

In the run up to the exam, students had been trained in the MCQ pattern since it was a new one. “Despite having practised many comprehension passages, this one was hard to understand. Several phrases and words were beyond their understanding level. Even in the literature section, there were a few questions for which more than one choice seemed to be relevant as the answer,” said another teacher.

‘CBSE should apologise’

Balaji Sampath, founder of AhaGuru and social activist called the passage given as a part of the reading comprehension “anti-women” and expressed shock that such ideas were being thrust into young minds.

“CBSE and education boards are supposed to promote progressive ideas and help children visualise a better world. But the passage is teaching students that in a perfect world, wives must obey their husbands,” he said. He said the board should apologise to students and take action against those responsible for this.