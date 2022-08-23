Class IX boy found dead at his house in Korattur

Police have registered a case and are investigating

A 14-year-old boy was found dead under unnatural circumstances at his house in Padi, Kumaran Nagar.

Police sources said the victim, a Class IX student, ended his life on Monday, and his body was discovered by his brother, who returned from college. With the help of neighbours, he alerted the police.

Personnel from the Korattur police station reached the spot. Police sources said he had recorded video statements in the form of two files on his mobile phone. He said the teachers of the school he was studying in were responsible for his decision.

Korattur police inspector K. Krishnamurthy conducted an investigation after sending the body to the Government Kilpauk Government College Hospital.

The post-mortem was conducted as per the recent guidelines of the High Court with a panel of doctors and was also recorded on video. “Now a case has been registered under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code for unnatural death. Prima facie, there is no involvement of any teachers as the deceased alleged. However, we will decide a further course of action only after the receipt of the post-mortem report,” a police officer said.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State's health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)