Class XII public exams begin in Tamil Nadu

March 13, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Chennai

Over 8.01 lakh students from schools across Tamil Nadu began their Class 12 public exams with the language paper on Monday. While 8.51 lakh students had registered for the exams, 49,559 of them were absent for the first paper.

From as early as 8 a.m., students began assembling at the 3,185 centres across the State. From 10 a.m., they were given 15 minutes to read the question paper and verify their particulars. The three-hour exam began at 10.15 a.m.

Of the 8,901 private candidates who had registered for the exams, 1,115 were absent on Monday.

K. Gurulakshmi, a Class XII student from Chennai, who took the Tamil exam, said the paper was easy and there were no surprises. “A few one-mark questions, however, were a bit challenging,” she added.

Students are now attempting the board exams with the full syllabus. The syllabus was reduced during the previous year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent delay in starting in-person classes.

While many students found the French paper easy, Chandrasekaran, a French teacher and secretary of the Indian Association of Teachers of French (South zone), said there were a few typing mistakes, due to which the meaning of certain questions had got altered. ”We hope bonus marks would be considered during the valuation of the same,” he said.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi visited the school where he studied – E.R. Higher Secondary School in Tiruchi – and conveyed his best wishes to the students.

The Directorate of Government Examinations said there had been two instances of malpractice by students from Vellore district. On Tuesday, 7.88 lakh students from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will appear for their Class XI public exams, starting with the language paper.