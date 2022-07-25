Class 12 girl found dead in hostel of government-aided school in Tiruvallur

The 17-year-old girl who was a native of Thekkalur village near Arakkonam, spoke to her parents on Sunday evening before taking the extreme step, say police

The body of a Class 12 girl was found in the dormitory of a government-aided school's hostel in Kilachery, a suburb in Tiruvallur district. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

The 17-year-old girl was from Thekkalur village near Arakkonam and her father is a farmer.

Preliminary reports said she spoke to her parents and a relative over phone on Sunday evening. On Monday morning, she was dull and was preparing to go to school from the dormitory. Later, she ended her life, the police said. No suicide note has still been recovered.

Following information, police personnel from Mappedu rushed to the spot. Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) M. Sathya Priya and Tiruvallur District SP P. Cephas Kalyan reached the school and conducted a preliminary enquiry.

A senior police officer said, "It is not clear why she took the extreme decision. The enquiry is on with her classmates and friends and wardens of the hostel." Her body was recovered in the presence of revenue authorities and sent to the Government General Hospital, Thiruvallur for post-mortem. The case is likely to be transferred to CB-CID for further investigation.

The relatives of the girl and other villagers resorted to a road blockade in Monday. The police beefed up security in and around the school, in village and GH.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)