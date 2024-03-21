March 21, 2024 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 17-year-old boy studying in Class 12 was killed when he was trying out a science experiment with chemicals in his house located in Kolathur on Thursday. The Rajamangalam Police have filed a case and are investigating.

A senior official of the City Police said H. Aditya Pranav was a science stream student of a private school in Mogappair. His father, Hariharan, is engaged in car battery business in West Mambalam. He had set up a small science lab in the first floor of the house located on Murugan Nagar 2nd Street of Kolathur where Aditya Pranav was experimenting with various chemical compounds, including phosphorus along with some batteries. The student was working in his lab in the house around 1 p.m. on Thursday when there was a loud blast. In the impact, the top floor collapsed, killing Aditya Pranav on the spot.

The neighbours alerted the Rajamangalam Police. A police team along with two fire tenders were pressed into service for dousing the fire at the accident spot.

The Rajamangalam Police, after sending the victim’s body to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post mortem is inquiring into the incident.