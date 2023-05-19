Class 10 board exam results | Chennai Corporation schools record pass percentage of 79.60%

May 19, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Class 10 students studying in Chennai Corporation schools recorded a pass percentage of 79.60%, this year, in the results of the board examinations declared on Friday, an increase of 3.5 percentage points from the last year.

A total of 6,913 students: 3,538 boys and 3,375 girls appeared for the public examinations. A total of 2,622 (74.11%) boys and 2,881 (85.36%) girls passed the examinations. Twelve students scored 99% in their exams.

The highest mark 493/500, was scored by a student from the Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School (CGHSS) on Pulla Avenue, followed by 475/500 by a student at the Market Street school. The high schools in Rangarajapuram and Thousand Lights have both recorded 100% of their students passing the exams, followed by the Kodungaiyur High School with 98.04%, the second-highest pass percentage in the city.

Three centums have been recorded, two in maths by students V. Keerthika and S. Swetha studying at CGHSS Pulla Avenue and Market Street, respectively and one in science scored by Keerthika.