ADVERTISEMENT

Clash between two groups in observation home leaves three persons injured in Chengalpattu

May 21, 2023 12:24 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST

A senior police officer in Chengalpattu district said 48 inmates who were involved in crime activities are housed in the Government Observation home

The Hindu Bureau

A clash between two groups of inmates housed in the Government Observation home in Chengalpattu on Saturday night resulted in three of them getting severely injured. The three inmates have been admitted in Chengalpattu Government hospital for treatment. 

A senior police officer in Chengalpattu district said 48 inmates who were involved in crime activities are housed in the Government Observation home. On Saturday night a clash erupted between two groups. They used sticks and other objects to hit each other. In the clash three inmates including sustained injuries and were admitted in the hospital where they  are undergoing treatment. 

The Chengalpattu City police on being alerted about the clash rushed to the correctional home and pacified the inmates. Based on the complaint filed by the Supervisor of the correctional facility a case has been filed against 23 persons under five sections of the Indian Penal Code. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US