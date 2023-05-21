HamberMenu
Clash between two groups in observation home leaves three persons injured in Chengalpattu

A senior police officer in Chengalpattu district said 48 inmates who were involved in crime activities are housed in the Government Observation home

May 21, 2023 12:24 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A clash between two groups of inmates housed in the Government Observation home in Chengalpattu on Saturday night resulted in three of them getting severely injured. The three inmates have been admitted in Chengalpattu Government hospital for treatment. 

A senior police officer in Chengalpattu district said 48 inmates who were involved in crime activities are housed in the Government Observation home. On Saturday night a clash erupted between two groups. They used sticks and other objects to hit each other. In the clash three inmates including sustained injuries and were admitted in the hospital where they  are undergoing treatment. 

The Chengalpattu City police on being alerted about the clash rushed to the correctional home and pacified the inmates. Based on the complaint filed by the Supervisor of the correctional facility a case has been filed against 23 persons under five sections of the Indian Penal Code. 

