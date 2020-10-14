‘Clarity needed at the earliest on syllabus reduction’

‘An announcement at the earliest will reduce mental burden of students and teachers’

State board schools in Tamil Nadu continue to wait for clarity over the 40% reduction in the syllabus for the current academic year. Voicing concern over the delay, the Tamil Nadu nursery, primary, matriculation and higher secondary schools association has appealed to School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan to issue directions at the earliest.

“For the last seven months, schools have remained shut, and we have been taking classes online. We have been working to ensure that learning is not compromised in any way and have been teaching as well as conducting exams virtually, wherever possible,” the association said in a letter to Mr. Sengottaiyan.

An 18-member expert committee was appointed in June to look into the syllabus and reduce it. After the committee submitted its report, the Minister said a 40% reduction had been recommended. “However, we are yet to hear about what lessons have been reduced or what changes are being brought about...,” State general secretary K.R. Nandhakumar said.