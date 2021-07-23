Chennai

‘Clarify on availability of oxygen’

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Thursday wanted Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to clarify about the actual position on the availability of oxygen in the State.

In a statement, he recalled Mr. Stalin’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the day of his assuming office as Chief Minister (May 7) wherein he mentioned that 13 persons died in Chengalpattu a few days earlier. He referred to Health Minister Ma. Subramanian’s recent claim that not a single person died due to oxygen shortage.

Pointing out that there was a contradiction between the two statements, Mr. Panneerselvam said the State government was duty bound to explain the real position.


