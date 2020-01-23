CJ’s XI takes on AG’s XI on Saturday

The third successive annual cricket match between Madras High Court judges and lawyers is all set to take place at M.A. Chidambaram stadium at Chepauk here on Saturday. Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi and Advocate General Vijay Narayan would be the non playing captains of their respective teams.

On field, Chief Justice’s XI would be led by Justice M.M. Sundresh and the Advocate General’s XI would be captained by advocate V. Ramesh. Acclaimed cricketer L. Sivaramakrishnan would handover the trophy to the winners of the T-20 match in a ceremony to be attended by the Chief Justice, companion judges and advocates.

“Though the AG’s XI had managed to win the last two matches and retain the trophy in his office, this year it might turn out to be a tough fight because the CJ’s XI won the practice match held at the ground opposite to the Marina beach last week. We will have to pull up our socks and ensure that we register a hat trick victory,” said Mr. Ramesh.

The first match between the judges and the lawyers began during the tenure of former Chief Justice Indira Banerjee (now a Supreme Court judge) and the second match took place during the stint of former Chief Justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani. This is the first match under the leadership of incumbent Chief Justice, he added.

“Chief Justice Sahi is very encouraging and supportive. He sat through the entire practice match and enjoyed the game. This year, it will be an interesting battle between the judges and the lawyers on the green turf,” the on-field captain of AG’s XI said.