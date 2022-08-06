CJ lauds role of parents in education of girl children

Munishwar Nath Bhandari, third from right, Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, with award-winners at the graduation day of Guru Shree Shantivijai Jain College for Women, in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

August 06, 2022 21:25 IST

Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Munishwar Nath Bhandari on Saturday appreciated the role of parents in encouraging girl children to study till post-graduation.

Delivering the convocation address at the 28 th annual graduation day of the Guru Shree Shantivijai Jain College for Women at Vepery, he said that things had changed from earlier times when boys did better than girls. He said that parents nowadays persuaded girls to opt for higher studies. In the judicial service, he said, more than 50% of the posts were occupied by women.

The Chief Justice appreciated the college management for starting the first Jain college for women in the city. The credit, he said, went to the family of P. Gautam Vaid, honorary secretary of the college. The college had been able to get 100% pass, thanks to the contribution of faculty and students.

Dr. Vaid said the college was a unit of Shree Mahaveer Jain Kalyan Sangh for Women and that this year there were 592 graduands. He presented an Encyclopedia of Ancient Jain Sites in India to the Chief Justice.

College principal M. K. Malathi said the institution offered seven undergraduate and one postgraduate courses. It had over 1,700 students. Sangh vice-president Harish Betala was present.