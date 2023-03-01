Civil work delaying Kilambakkam bus terminus inauguration

March 01, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - CHENNAI

The opening of the Kilambakkam bus terminus is being delayed by pending civil work, which was stopped during the rain in November and December last year.

The terminus, which has already missed a few deadlines, is being constructed by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) on GST Road in south Chennai. Minister for the CMDA P.K. Sekarbabu said the date for inauguration was yet to be fixed because some civil work was pending.

CMDA sources that only 80% of the work on the construction of the dome of the main building had been completed at the start of the new year. Now the dome work is almost complete, and the finishing touches will be put to the dome very soon, a senior official of the CMDA said.

The terminus also needed modification after Mr. Sekarbabu assumed office in December last. A senior official said the Minister’s first visit after assuming office was to the Kilambakkam terminus. He ordered the construction of a ramp and toilets for the physically challenged persons. Separate toilets for the physically challenged men and women are being built.

The terminus, costing ₹394 crore and spread over 90 acres, would be one of the biggest bus termini in the southern parts of the city. It can accommodate nearly 300 buses, including those of the State Express Transport Corporation and the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC). It would have separate entries and exits for long-distance and MTC buses. The terminus would also have covered car parking lots for 325 vehicles and two-wheelers, besides shops and other amenities.

The terminus, located between the Vandalur and Urappakkam railway stations, will attract huge crowds. Hence, the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) is planning to request for a railway station and a flyover to ease traffic congestion that is expected after the terminus is opened.

CUMTA Special Officer I. Jayakumar said, “Once the terminus is opened, it will attract heavy vehicular traffic. So, we are advising for a flyover to ease traffic congestion.” Mr. Jayakumar, who has been deputed from the Indian Railways, is also pushing for a railway station to create a multi-modal transport hub. The Transport Department plans to operate south-bound long-distance buses from Kilambakkam. The aim is to ease the congestion at the Koyambedu terminus. The CMDA plans to make the terminus a net zero emission zone with the installation of a solar power plant. For this, a study has been conducted.