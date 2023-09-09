Civil Supplies CID seizes 137 tonnes of PDS rice 

September 09, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Civil Supplies CID Police has seized 137 tonnes of ration rice and arrested 157 persons for allegedly being involved in smuggling the rice meant for public distribution system (PDS).

On the orders of Director-General of Police K. Vannia Perumal, the officers of the Civil Supplies CID, under four superintendents of police, conducted special drives in Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi and Madurai regions from September 2 to 7. They seized 28,900 litres of diesel during the drive. A total of 155 cases were booked and 38 vehicles seized.

A toll-free number 18005995950 has been functional at the headquarters of Civil Supplies for the public to share any information on smuggling essential commodities and a control room had been functioning round the clock. Mr. Perumal said a report on action taken on the complaints was sent to the government every week.

