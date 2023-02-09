ADVERTISEMENT

Civil Supplies CID seizes 11.5 tonnes of rice, arrests five persons

February 09, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A consignment of the rice seized from a transport operator in Sowcarpet in Chennai. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Civil Supplies CID Police arrested five persons who attempted to smuggle rice meant for the Public Distribution System (PDS) to Andhra Pradesh and seized 11.5 tonnes of the grain from them at two places. 

Following a tip-off on the attempt to smuggle PDS rice in a huge quantity from transport companies, Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP) A. Arun formed a special team led by Superintendent of Police Geetha.

The team conducted a search at Rosi Reddy Transport on Varadha Muthiappan Street, Sowcarpet, on Wednesday and seized 204 bags of rice containing 50 kg each — altogether 10.2 tonnes of rice. The police arrested G. Jayasiva, 47, of Sowcarpet; C. Muthu, 34, of Otteri; R. Viswanathan, 46, and M. Rahmathullah, 63, of Pulianthope. They were bringing the bags on two-wheelers from various places in the city and planning to smuggle through the transport company. The police have launched a search to nab the transport operator. 

Similarly, the team searched a godown belonging to V.V.V. Transport at Govindappa Naicker Street and seized 26 bags of rice weighing 1.3 tonnes. The police arrested A. Sarathkumar, 24, of Ariyalur district who hoarded the rice and attempted to smuggle it to Andhra Pradesh. Five accused were remanded in judicial custody.

