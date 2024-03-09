Civil Supplies CID seizes 1,100 kg of PDS rice, man held

March 09, 2024 01:04 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The Civil Supplies CID Police has arrested a 33-year-old man who hoarded rice meant for the public distribution system (PDS) to make kolam powder and kumkum.

Following a tip-off, a team of Civil Supplies CID sleuths raided a shop in Karumariamman Nagar, Korukkupet, seized 1,100 kilos of PDS rice kept in 40 gunny bags.

Police arrested the shopkeeper, Karthik, 33, of Tondiarpet, who hoarded the rice. It was found out that he had made kolam powder and kumkum with it by adding red colour.

