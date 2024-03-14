Civil Supplies CID books 3,660 cases in last five months 

March 14, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST

Civil Supplies CID has booked a total of 3,660 cases in the last five months.

In those cases, 10,193.94 quintals of PDS(Public Distribution System) rice, 2,310 liters of PDS kerosene, 1,003 cooking gas cylinders and 23 other essential commodities were seized. The total value of the goods seized in the above cases is over Rs.1 crore. A total of 3,794 persons involved in these crimes were arrested. A total of 568 vehicles used for smuggling have been confiscated.

A total of 16 coordination committee meetings have been held under the leadership of Revenue officials, Deputy Superintendent of Police of CS CID along with Revenue and Police officials of the neighboring states to prevent rice smuggling into neighboring states of Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and to take action on the offenders from neighbouring State. Strict action has been taken on the accused of the neighouring States by arresting them, said a press release from the Civil Supplies CID.

To report the illegal transport and hoarding of essential goods, the public are provided with a toll-free contact number 1800 599 5950 and information received are verified and legal action taken immediately.