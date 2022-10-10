Civil Services aspirant functions as British Deputy High Commissioner for a day

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 10, 2022 21:15 IST

Oliver Ballhatchet, British Deputy High Commissioner, seen with Angella Charles in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The chance to live the life of a diplomat for a day made for an exciting experience for 23-year-old civil services aspirant Angella Charles, who spent a day on Monday as the British Deputy High Commissioner. 

The engineering graduate from Kanniyakumari, who lives in Chennai, won the British High Commissioner for a Day competition, which is held to commemorate the International Day of the Girl Child on October 11, and got to experience a broad range of diplomatic activities.

She began the day by seeing the U.K.-Tamil Nadu partnerships in action and received a commendation on behalf of the Deputy High Commission for helping the Tamil Nadu government move up the Ease of Doing Business Ranking through U.K.’s  technical assistance programme.

Ms. Angella made a visit to IPRings-Eminox Tech Centre, a collaboration between the U.K.’s Eminox and India’s IPRings to see the new exhaust systems built by them.

“It was a fruitful day getting to experience the life of a diplomat. As a civil services aspirant, I could not have asked for more. Today, I am not only proud of knowing but also leading those activities for a day. I hope to work with the mission again in future as a career diplomat,” said Ms. Angella. 

During the day, she got to chair a meeting and have lunch with the team members at the British Deputy High Commission in Chennai. A meeting between her and a woman diplomat from another foreign mission in the city was facilitated.

“The High Commissioner for a Day contest run by the U.K. in India network in commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child each year is an important milestone in the U.K.-India joint commitment to promote gender equality. We use this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to gender equality and nudge ‘our pledge for progress’ partners to do the same,” said Oliver Ballhatchet, British Deputy High Commissioner.

