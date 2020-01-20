Civic works delayed

Most of the projects taken up for improving school infrastructure with funding from city MPs and MLAs and using Smart City project funds have also been delayed.

Before implementation of the school makeover project, civic works were to be carried out using these funds but most of them have not been taken up and many have been delayed.

Residents have requested better facilities in more than 100 schools to their local MPs and MLAs.

Harbour MLA Sekar Babu said that the government should speed up the process of implementation of projects funded by the local area development funds to improve the condition of schools.

“We funded a work to develop a corporation school in Bander Garden in 2017. But the project was delayed by two years. It was completed only in 2019. When MLAs and MPs decide to use funds for smart classrooms, it is sent to ELCOT, causing a delay,” he said.

Work on development of 16 classrooms has started in school on Wall Tax Road using funds from MPLADS. Such work should be completed without any delay. Any improvement in school infrastructure will help the children of poor labourers get quality education, he said.

The Corporation should form a committee to facilitate implementation of such projects without any delay, he said.