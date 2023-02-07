ADVERTISEMENT

Civic services to Siddique Sarai, a heritage building, disrupted because of Metrorail project

February 07, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Siddique Sarai, a heritage building opposite Ripon Buildings, has been in disrepair owing to lack of sewage connection and disruption of other services by line agencies. Travellers who used to visit the building have stopped. Following the Metrorail work near the Central Square, the utilities have been disrupted and the metrowater and other line agencies have not restored connection. 

The heritage building has been closed because of disruption of sewage connections during Metrorail construction in the Central Square in the past 10 years. After the work was completed, the sewage connection was not restored, affecting operations. Travellers have not been allowed to stay on the premises during the past 10 years. 

According to local shopkeepers, who occupy a portion of the heritage building, the building management complained about the issue on Namma Chennai App. But the Chennai Corporation officials and metrowater officials said they could not intervene, because of the Metrorail work. 

Sources in the Chennai Metrowater said the sewer lines were disturbed due to work carried out by Chennai Metro Rail Limited in the area. Measures will be taken to coordinate with CMRL to carry out rectification works. The water agency was not informed about the issue and the building remained unoccupied for some years now.

“We need to seek permission for road cuts from Greater Chennai Corporation or the Highways to execute repair work,” an official said.

