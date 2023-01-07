Civic officials to launch drive to resolve civic issues pertaining to neighbourhood of Korattur Lake

January 07, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation and other civic agencies will visit Korattur lake neighbourhood on Monday to explore the feasibility of resolving civic issues, remove encroachments and initiate action to fulfil the demands of residents in the area.

The area of the lake has reduced from more than 850 acres to 585 acres in the past few decades. Residents in several neighbourhoods around the lake have demanded desilting of the lake, demolition of encroachments, eco-restoration and flood-mitigation work in the area.

Civic officials, led by Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, had visited the neighbourhoods of Korattur lake during the northeast monsoon as part of flood preparedness. The inspection by officials next week is expected to identify gaps in existing civic infrastructure and resolve issues, including pollution in the lake. Sewage from various neighbourhoods have polluted the lake.

Members of the Korattur Aeri Padukappu Makkal Iyakkam said there were encroachments in the lake bed and on the bund. KAPMI’s secretary S. Sekaran said notices were issued to 12 encroached structures in Karukku several months ago. However, these structures encroaching the lake bed are yet to be cleared.

Similarly, encroachment near lake bund on Water Canal Road needs to be removed. “We had given petitions to various government agencies and to Chief Secretary on the delay in clearing encroachments,” he said.

KAPMI members want the State government to take steps to clear encroachments in the lake bed and allocate fund to form bund around Korattur lake and carry out other restoration activities. A councillor in one of the wards in the zone said many civic infrastructure projects, including streetlights installed illegally in the lake bed were removed by the civic body.