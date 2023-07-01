Civic group launches climate change awareness campaign in Chennai

July 01, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group (CAG) on Saturday launched the “Climate Action Month 2023”, a campaign to raise awareness on climate change and sustainability.

Activities as part of the Climate Action Month (CAM) 2023, kicked off by J. Radhakrishnan, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner, L. Sowmya, Deputy Director of Department of Environment and Climate Change, and G. Sundarrajan, Coordinator, Poovulagin Nanbargal, will involve sensitising multiple stakeholders, encouraging exchange of ideas, and collective action over climatic issues.

Inaugurating the event at A.M. Jain College, Mr. Radhakrishnan spoke about the urgency of the climate crisis and the resultant change in rainfall pattern, periodic cyclones and floods in Chennai.

“CAM 2023 comes at a critical time as the final instalment of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) released in March 2023 detailed the devastating consequences of man’s wanton use of earth’s resources and the resulting greenhouse gas emission,” said Saroja of CAG.

Ms. Sowmya stressed on the importance of climate literacy among the general public, especially the younger generation, in the fight against the climate crisis.

The public will be engaged through an array of events such as performing arts, talks, workshops, stand-up comedy and music. The first open event is the biodiversity walk at the Theosophical Society on Sunday.

“All weekends we have planned activities in public parks to focus on the public. We will be conducting Kuppai Thiruvizha, when all zero waste vendors set up their stalls and sell their products,” the CAG said.