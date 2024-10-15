Civic efforts in full swing for Chennai’s rain relief and rehabilitation 

As Chennai grapples with heavy rains once again, a wave of community spirit surges through as residents come together as volunteers with many non-governmental organisations stepping up to distribute free food, provide essential aid, and rescue those stranded in waterlogged homes.

Jenny Raja, who runs R.S. Annai Happy home in Avadi, has been tirelessly wading through the waterlogged streets of Vyasarpadi, Pallikaranai, and parts of Avadi for the past eight years. “Alongside friends, we have started distributing essentials like milk powder, water bottles, biscuits, mosquito coils and candles to those affected,” says Ms. Jenny.

Meanwhile, in Adyar, N.S. Krishnamoorthi, owner of Prems Graama Bhojanam, has reopened his hotel for optional payment, “Since 2015, I have seen how challenging the rain are for senior citizens living alone. We have continued our optional payment system this year too, to support those in need.”

R. Seetha Devi, founder of Street Vision Trust, prepared more than 400 lunch packets for people in areas such as Velachery, Pulianthope, Madhavaram, Vysarpadi and Pattalam on Tuesday. “Once we are done with the meals, we will start a bedsheet drive at public spaces like Marina beach and bus stands. We are also helping to relocate those at risk to Corporation shelters,” she says. Similarly, M. Sarathkumar, founder of Valiyaridhal foundation, is leading volunteers in distributing bedsheets, bread, food, and umbrellas for those without shelter.

Ameerdeen M. and his brothers, residents of Korattur, have started getting calls from their neighbourhood, and parts of Anna Nagar, Padi and Ambattur for the milk packets that they have been distributing, specifically focusing on families with children.

Vaishnavi Jayakumar from Chennai Cares has tried flagging the inaccessibility of safety material and crisis information, and to improve the access to emergency resources for the visually impaired residents to the Greater Chennai Corporation, a critical yet often overlooked need during times of crisis.

Additionally, canine rescues took place on Tuesday. K. Ramesh from MES Road Ganapathipuram Welfare Association, along with four volunteers. rescued a dog and her six puppies from drowning near the Tambaram railway ground.