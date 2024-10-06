Civic body shores up defence against floods this monsoon

As the northeast monsoon approaches, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is stepping up its preparedness by addressing two critical problems that plagued the city last year: clogged storm water drains and poor communication networks.

It has announced measures to ensure smooth coordination between the civic body and the residents. “We faced severe problems in communication last year, and we want to be better prepared this time. The volunteers will keep an eye on their areas and assist residents as well as officials,” a Corporation official said.

The Corporation is in talks with a few telecom companies to resolve issues in connectivity that may arise during the monsoon. If an agreement is reached, these companies will set up a direct line of communication with the GCC’s Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), making it easier to get updates on road conditions, relief measures, and safety instructions.

During the 2023 floods, widespread issues in the network left many areas cut off from essential updates and emergency services. To prevent its recurrence, the GCC has launched a volunteer initiative in which local representatives will act as points of contact for their neighbourhoods. They will relay real-time information and coordinate with officials to ensure that help reaches the right place at the right time, sources in the ICCC said.

The main topic

At a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday, Kosasthalaiyar was the main topic discussed, according to officials. “The GCC and the Water Resources Department [WRD] have been tackling the problem of desilting canals and drains ahead of the rains. The Kosasthalaiyar, which is under the control of the WRD, and the storm water drain running parallel to it need to be cleared of silt and debris at the same time to prevent water stagnation. The storm water drain is managed by the Corporation. If only the canal and the drain are desilted together, can we ensure that Zones 1, 2, and 3 remain flood-free,” an official said.

The canal, which connects to R.K. Nagar, is crucial to regulate water flow in a wider region. If left uncleared, flooding will continue not only in Tondiarpet and Royapuram but also in areas downstream. So steps are being taken to clear the silt, the official added.

Waiting for relief

Although the storm water drain project has made a significant progress at the core of the city, with over 80% of the work completed, residents in outlying areas are waiting for relief. The GCC acknowledges that several disposal points and missing links remain to be addressed. The Deputy Chief Minister said the government was aware of the highly vulnerable areas where high-capacity pumps would be deployed.

Going by last year’s experience, the GCC has identified 35 locations as inundation hotspots. Areas like Vetri Vinayagar Nagar in Thiruvottiyur Zone (I), Edyanchawadi in Manali Zone (II), and Bojaraja Nagar in Royapuram Zone (V) were among the areas that reported heavy flooding last year. The GCC has said it will monitor these locations this year and take preventive measures.

Zonal meetings

Residents of some of the worst-affected areas last year have been vocal in their demands. At a zonal meeting for Adyar, representatives of Tansi Nagar in Velachery shared their experience. T.D. Babu of SPARK, a civic forum, said, “Silt catch pits and storm water drains must be cleared; illegal sewage connections must be stopped; and illegal outlets to the waterbodies must be plugged. Unauthorised basements must be closed. The calls to the helplines were not attended to promptly; this affected senior citizens. Hence, helplines must be designated exclusively for the elderly.”

“Water from the Velachery lake entered our homes, and we were stranded for days. The residents want the lake to be deepened so that it can hold more water,” he said.

At Kanagam, near the Central Polytechnic College, residents said their neighbourhood would become a virtual island in times of heavy rain. “We need a proper drainage system to avoid being marooned every year,” said a resident. Representatives from other areas voiced concerns over electricity cables running above the storm water drains. “These cables should have been placed underground. When it rains, water runs above the cables, posing a serious hazard,” a resident pointed out.

Encroachments

The problem of encroachments along water channels was highlighted again at a zonal meeting for Ambattur and Anna Nagar on October 5. A canal that runs from Anna Nagar to Ambattur and then to Jawaharlal Nehru Road has been a matter of concern. Buildings constructed over the canal have blocked the water flow, leading to severe flooding in nearby areas.

“Encroachments are a long-standing problem, and we have been hearing about their removal for years, but nothing much has changed,” said J.M.S. Nagaraj of Anna Nagar Western Extension Association.