Civic authorities incorporate suggestions from residents, add facilities to integrated toilet facilities

When civic authorities lend an ear to residents, the most basic needs can be addressed, the two upcoming public toilet facilities stand testimony to.

At the two facilities at Naval Hospital Road in Periamet and Transport Lane in Egmore — both falling under Zone 5 (Royapuram) of Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) north region — authorities have incorporated suggestions from the residents of the two densely populated localities and have added not only bathing rooms but also space and facilities for washing clothes based on their requirements.

“We took up works for maintenance and construction of toilets in the north region, especially economically backward areas. During our interaction with the public in these areas, many told us that they mostly required bathing rooms and space for washing clothes. In many instances, residents found it difficult owing to the lack of bathing spaces as these are small homes, and they used the roadsides for washing clothes. So, when we took up works to demolish old toilets and construct new ones on Naval Hospital Road and Transport Lane, we decided to upgrade our design,” Regional Deputy Commissioner (North), GCC, Katta Ravi Teja said.

There were 13 streets in and around Naval Hospital Road with nearly 5,000 families, an officer said. The new facility comprises toilets, urinals, bathing rooms and clothes washing area with water supply, and is nearing completion.

“At Transport Lane, on receiving similar demands from residents, we decided to redesign the complex. We are constructing a two-storey complex with toilets, urinals and bathing rooms on the ground floor, and clothes washing area with stone slabs on the first floor,” Mr. Teja said.

He said that the facility at Transport Lane is being created as an integrated solution for the needs of the residents. “This will be a model for the city and the work will be completed in two months. The facility at Naval Hospital Road is likely to be opened by August 15 and we have received positive feedback from residents owing to incorporating their requirements into the facility,” he said.

The integrated toilet facility at Naval Hospital Road includes a toilet for persons with disabilities, third gender restroom, bathing and dress changing facilities. There are 13 toilets for men and women - both Indian and European water closets. The facility at Transport Lane will have in addition a feeding room and a separate restroom for children.