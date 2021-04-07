Civic amenities eludes Prem Nagar residents

The residents of Prem Nagar, Pozhichalur, are waging a relentless battle to tar the roads in the locality for years. Located near Pozhichalur bus terminus, the residential locality layout was approved in the year 1974 by the Directorate of Town and Country Planning. The residents started moving from the year 1991.

The roads, Thamarai Street, and Malligai Street, has to be laid. Other stretches, Mullai Street, Roja Street, and Thiruvalluvar Street, has to be re-laid.

Thamarai Street, Malligai Street

The surface of the stretches are uneven and stoned. Commuting and walking through the stretch is a harrowing experience. It is worse during the rains. The water stagnates for more than a week. People cannot walk during the rains, say residents.

The stretch, Roja Street, and Thiruvalluvar Street, has to be re-laid. The stretch, Roja Street, was laid more than five years ago. Over the years, we have given petitions to the elected representatives in these regards. But, in vain, add residents.

Lighting woes

The lighting facility (stretch lamp posts) on Thiruvalluvar, Mullai, Thamarai, and Malligai Streets doesn’t function continuously. It is a recurring problem.

Besides, there is no storm water drains facility, and underground sewage system in the region. As a result, during the rains, the stretches get flooded.

“Steps should be taken to construct storm water drain network in the area. The network should be linked to the canal on Vajravel Street, Prem Nagar, Pozhichalur.”

The canal is linked to Adyar river. As there is no underground drainage system, the residents living around the canal discharge waste and sewage water from the kitchens and bathrooms.

Due to encroachments on the canal, the water in the canal overflows in the reverse direction, and floods our streets. As a result, we are forced to close our windows and doors at five o clock. As the clock strikes five, mosquitoes swamp in large numbers,” a senior-citizen, on conditions of anonymity, said.