Civic agencies to complete infrastructure projects in flood-prone areas ahead of northeast monsoon, says Minister

Civic agencies will expedite work to complete infrastructure projects ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon in flood-prone areas of the city.

HR&CE and CMDA Minister P.K. Sekarbabu conducted a meeting with officials of various civic agencies to expedite the work to prevent water stagnation in flood-prone areas such as Kolathur.

“Projects, including EB sub-station work, storm-water drains, schools, Metrowater pipelines, and bus stands, will be expedited in flood-prone areas. We will expedite work on eight bus stands in areas such as Mullai Nagar, R.K. Nagar, Ambattur, T. Nagar, and Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar,” he said.

As many as nine schools will get better infrastructure. Once infrastructure for schools in flood-prone areas is improved, the buildings will serve as relief centres for flood-affected residents during the monsoon. Some of the 420 schools of the Greater Chennai Corporation are located in flood-prone areas. Schools and playgrounds in several areas have remained waterlogged during the previous monsoon.

Civic agencies have also been directed to give priority to flood mitigation measures with regards to projects that will remain incomplete during the northeast monsoon later this year. Mr. Sekarbabu ordered the officials to resolve civic issues at Metro Rail construction sites to prevent flooding during the monsoon. Work on storm-water drain covering 1 km of Peravallur Road will be expedited before the monsoon, he said.

In a bid to prevent civic issues during the monsoon at construction sites of Metrowater projects intended to enlarge dimension of pipelines from 4 inches to 9 inches, the civic agencies have been directed to restore each stretch before taking up the next one.

GCC Mayor R. Priya inspected flood mitigation work in Veerangal Odai on Thursday and ordered officials to expedite the work to prevent flooding the southern parts of the city including AGS Colony.

